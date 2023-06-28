Shawpak to represent Texwrap in Canada

Texwrap designs and manufactures fully automatic shrink-wrapping and shrink-bundling systems and e-commerce systems.

Machinery sales firm Shawpak Systems Ltd. has been named a sales representative in Canada for all Texwrap automated shrink wrapping and bagging machines.

Texwrap, a ProMach brand, is based in Washington, Missouri, and manufactures fully automatic shrink-wrapping and shrink-bundling systems and e-commerce systems. The company’s line of standard wrappers includes L-bar sealers, intermittent-motion side sealers, continuous-motion side sealers and vertical wrappers, as well as shrink tunnels.

Shawpak was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakville, Ont., and specializes in distributing solutions for product inspection, packaging, and hygiene, including equipment sales and after sales support.