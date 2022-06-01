Saint-Gobain acquires Montreal-based siding maker Kaycan

Kaycan is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of exterior building materials in Canada and in the U.S.

French multinational product maker Saint-Gobain is adding to its siding capabilities by acquiring Montreal-based Kaycan Ltd., a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of exterior building materials in Canada and the U.S. for US$928 million in cash.

Saint-Gobain already owns CertainTeed Corp., a North American manufacturer of building materials for both commercial and residential construction.

“With [the Kaycon] acquisition, Saint-Gobain reinforces its worldwide leadership in light and sustainable construction by becoming the top siding player in Canada and enlarging its vinyl offer across the United States with complementary solutions including notably aluminum and engineered wood,” Saint-Gobain officials said in a May 31 news release.

Saint-Gobain officials also describe Kaycan as a “leading exterior building materials player” with US$472 million in revenues – more than half in Canada and the remainder in the U.S. – and 12 manufacturing plants, nine of which are in Canada. “Leveraging the highly efficient country organization of Saint-Gobain, this acquisition will complement the group’s leadership in Canada (where Saint-Gobain achieved 2021 sales of around CAD$750 million across gypsum, insulation, ceilings and roofing) allowing it to broaden the light and sustainable construction solutions offered for the benefit of its Canadian customers,” the news release said. “It will also allow Saint-Gobain to strengthen and expand its channel coverage and partnerships to reach new customers in the light commercial market.”

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter of Kaycan’s history,” said Kaycan president Lionel Dubrofsky. “Ever since my family founded Kaycan in 1974, our team has been laser-focused on providing the best customer service possible throughout Canada and the United States, all while pushing the boundaries of imagination and innovation to expand our product portfolio over the past decades. Now we have the opportunity to join Saint-Gobain, a renowned leader in light and sustainable construction.”