Sabic appoints Bamberger Polymers as distributor for Americas

Bamberger Polymers has been named by Sabic as an authorized distributor for its engineering thermoplastics and polyolefins in the Americas.

In a news release, Sabic officials said the deal will expand its market presence for these product lines by tapping into Bamberger’s marketing and distribution network in the Americas.

Headquartered in Jericho, N.Y., Bamberger has distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as Central and South America. Bamberger started serving Sabic customers during in the fourth quarter. Sabic officials said that Bamberger representatives will have access to its global application design and testing resources.

Sabic grades that Bamberger is supplying include Cycolac (ABS), Cycoloy (PC/ABS), Geloy (ASA), Lexan (PC), Stamax (long-glass PP), Valox (PBT), and Xenoy (PC/PBT).

“Supporting [our] growth strategy in the region, this cooperation will provide customers across all markets in the Americas with new polymer solutions”, said Olga Sessions, director Americas polymer sales at Sabic.

In the U.S. and Canada, Bamberger also distributes resins from Domo, Indorama, Ineos, Phillips 66, Polímeros Mexicanos, and Westlake Chemical.