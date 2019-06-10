Royal Building Products buys DaVinci Roofscapes

June 10, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Canada-based extruder Royal Building Products Inc. has purchased DaVinci Roofscapes LLC, a manufacturer of polymer roofing and siding products headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, for an undisclosed amount.

DaVinci was founded in 1999, and molds synthetic slate, shake, and siding products for high-end roofing applications.

“DaVinci’s products, which will continue to be sold under the DaVinci brand, will complement the existing premium products like Celect, Zuri, and Cedar Renditions available from Royal Building Products,” Royal said in a statement.

“We are very excited about the addition of DaVinci, which brings an impressive business with a strong leadership position in the composite roofing industry,” said Scott Szwejbka, Royal’s vice president of exteriors. “DaVinci has an outstanding reputation for meeting customer needs with superior technology, product quality, and operating excellence. We are pleased to welcome this talented team into the Westlake family.”

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ont., Royal is owned by Westlake Chemical Corp., and manufactures siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings, and decking for the building and construction markets.