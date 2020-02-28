Rotomolder Tank Holding makes two Canadian purchases

February 28, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Rotational molder Tank Holding Corp., said to be North America’s largest polyethylene tank and container manufacturer, has acquired a new Canadian product line and a new plant location in Canada.

These recent acquisitions represent Tank Holding’s sixth and seventh acquisitions over the past 15 months.

The purchase prices have not been disclosed.

The new product line addition is called the Handler, a chemical tank mixing system, which was just acquired from Polywest of Winnipeg. In a Feb. 27 statement, Tank described the Handler as being “uniquely designed to facilitate the mixing and dispensing of agricultural chemicals into different types of tank equipment.” The Handler is available in 20 different models and four sizes, ranging from 15 to 230 gallons.

In January, Tank Holding acquired another Canadian plant location from Acrylon Plastics in a separate transaction. The plant, which is located in Saskatoon, houses two rotational molding machines, and will be utilized to manufacture a variety of products for customers in the surrounding region, Tank said.

“Both of these acquisitions continue to align with our strategic growth plans, but more importantly though they add value to our existing customer base,” Greg Wade, Tank’s CEO, said in the statement. “The exciting Handler product line will now be available through our entire distribution network. The Saskatoon plant location will enable us to expand our footprint for select products deemed strategic in this geographic area.”

Tank Holding, which also includes the brands of Norwesco, Snyder Industries, Chemtainer, Bonar Plastics, Bushman, and Stratis Pallets, is owned by Olympus Partners and the management team, and currently operates 24 manufacturing plant locations and employs approximately 750 people throughout North America.