Redwood Plastics and Rubber names Kris Fraser as new COO

Langley, B.C.-based industrial plastic and rubber manufacturer Redwood Plastics and Rubber has named Kris Fraser as its new chief operating officer, responsible for managing all aspects of the company.

“In his 20 years of experience, Kris has developed a wide-ranging background,” the company said in a news release. “Starting in steel fabrication at a former sister company Surround Technologies, [he] held positions within all aspects of the business: project management, operations management, mechanical design, engineering sales, and manufacturing.”

Fraser has been with Redwood since 2018, and has held the positions of vice president of manufacturing and vice president of finance. Prior to joining Redwood, he was vice president of manufacturing at Epic Polymer, also in Langley, B.C. Epic and Redwood amalgamated in 2018.

“Kris has a wealth of knowledge and experience that is very unique,” said Redwood CEO Graeme Fraser. “I’m proud and excited to see where he will take our company.”

Redwood was founded in 1971 and offers plastic and rubber materials in a variety of stock shapes as well as design services to machine, mold and fabricate finished parts.