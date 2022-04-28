Recycler EFS-plastics opens new processing facility in Lethbridge, Alberta

Plastics recycler EFS-plastics Inc. has opened a new processing facility in Lethbridge, Alberta, to increase access to recyclables needed to produce its 100 per cent post-consumer resin.

The 70,000 square foot facility will increase EFS’s processing capacity by 10,000 metric tonnes per year, company officials said, which represents a 20 per cent increase. As of the first week of April, EFS now accepts #3-7 and #1-7 mixed rigid plastic bales from material recovery facilities (MRFs) located in the Western U.S. and Canada.

“This investment builds on the strong relationships that EFS has developed with Western MRFs since the Chinese National Sword Policy limited export of residential plastics in 2018,” said EFS president and CEO Martin Vogt. “This new location allows us to cut carbon emissions associated with transportation as we extend the impact of our highly-automated, mechanical recycling operations.”

EFS was founded in 2007, and is headquartered in a 75,000 square foot plant in Listowel, Ontario, and also operates a 90,000 square foot facility in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.