Rapid Granulator names new sales agent in Canada

Leap Green Polymers will represent the company in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Recycling equipment maker Rapid Granulator has appointed Leap Green Polymers as its authorized sales agent for the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

“The Leap Green Polymers team extensive knowledge of market recycling strategies, commercial relationships, and their line of high-tech machinery for the plastic Industry are a valuable addition to our growth initiatives in Canada,” said Jim Hoffman, president of Rapid North America.

“We look forward to serving the Canadian market recycling needs; working together for a greener tomorrow,” said Leap’s founder and director Monica Varela Reyes. “We are a team of professionals with a focus on improving the planet’s health and promoting environmentally-friendly consumption through the distribution of innovative technology and materials.”

Leap is headquartered in Ottawa.

Rapid is headquartered in Bredaryd, Sweden. Its subsidiary Rapid North America was founded in 1976 and is located in Leetsdale, Pa.