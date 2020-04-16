R.D. Abbott appoints David Lalancette as account manager in Eastern Canada

April 16, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Elastomer supplier R.D. Abbott Co. Inc. has named David Lalancette as account manager for Quebec and the Canadian Maritime provinces, responsible for technical sales and managing customer support.

Lalancette has more than 20 years of experience in technical sales and account management, the company said in an April 16 press release.

“[We] welcome David Lalancette and will benefit from his deep experience in technical sales and account management,” said Lincoln Gilmour, R.D. Abbott’s Canada business and sales manager. “Adding David to our team strengthens R.D. Abbott’s recently established division, R.D. Abbott Canada Ltd., as we continue to implement our 2019 agreement to distribute coatings and adhesives from Parker LORD across Canada.”

Lalancette will focus on coatings and adhesives manufactured by Parker LORD, including Chemlok rubber-to-substrate adhesives, Chemlok film, Flocklok flock adhesives, LokRelease chemical cleaning solutions, LORD high-performance coatings, LORD in-mold bonding adhesives, and Sipiol weatherstrip and glass coatings.

Lalancette has spent most of his career in the Montreal area with Canada Colors & Chemicals (CCC), now Brenntag Canada. Before joining R.D. Abbott, he was CCC’s sales manager for coating and construction.

R.D. Abbott is headquartered in Cerritos, Calif.