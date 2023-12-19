Quebec’s Plastifab expands in U.S. with MoldPro acquisition

This is Quebec-based Plastifab's second purchase of an American injection molder this year.

In its second purchase of a U.S. molder this year, Quebec-based plastics processor Plastifab Industries Inc. has bought New Hampshire injection molding company MoldPro Inc., for an undisclosed amount.

In a Dec. 16 news release, Plastifab officials said the deal will expand its market capabilities and “reinforce [its] footprint” in the injection molding space. “This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our growing North American client base,” said Plastifab CEO Ryan Antoniadis.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Swanzey, N.H., MoldPro is a custom molder with more than 20 molding machines ranging from 40 to 300 tons of clamping force in its 27,000-square-foot facility. The company also makes its own line of laboratory plasticware for varied applications.

In March 2023, Plastifab acquired South Carolina-based injection molder Marchel Industries Inc.

Headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Que., Plastifab extrudes a wide range of products for industrial and commercial end-uses for customers throughout North America. Platifab is owned by private equity firm Regimen Equity Partners, in Vancouver, B.C.