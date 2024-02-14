Quebec’s Bosk Bioproducts gets federal funding

The firm has received a $1 million repayable contribution from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions to increase its production capacity.

Canadian bioplastics supplier Bosk Bioproducts Inc. has received a $1 million repayable contribution from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) federal agency to increase its production capacity by establishing a manufacturing unit for compostable bioplastics.

The funding will focus on the cost of acquiring equipment and installing, testing, and commissioning of the unit, CED officials said in a Feb. 9 press release.

“Bosk is an innovative SME based on the model of a circular economy to collect industrial waste, such as bio-sludge from paper manufacturing, and convert it into compostable bioplastics,” the release said. “Its new manufacturing unit will enable it to improve its production capacity by securing its supply chain.”

Specifically, CED officials said, Bosk will be to produce its own polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), which is a key component of its proprietary “Regen” bio-based bioplastic, which uses PHAs from industrial untapped carbon sources such as pulp and paper sludges.

“This loan is not just a financial boost; it is a sign of confidence in our mission,” said Bosk president Paul Boudreault. “As a proudly Quebec-based business, we want to make a positive contribution to the local economy, and this grant enables us to accelerate our production of compostable bioplastics, marking a major step in our path towards sustainable development.”

Bosk is headquartered in Quebec City.