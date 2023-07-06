Quebec window extruder Fenplast acquires Ramp-Art

Fenplast, a Candiac, Que.-based manufacturer of doors and windows, has acquired – through its Altek subsidiary, ADG – Ramp-Art, a windows and doors maker headquartered in Terrebonne, Que.

The financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

“This strategic acquisition allows Fenplast to expand its activities beyond its usual fields of fenestration activities, while seizing a promising diversification opportunity,” officials with Fenplast said in a July 5 news release. “Indeed, Ramp-Art has a well-established clientele outside Quebec, thus offering significant advantages for the Fenplast group in terms of market expansion.”

Fenplast also announced that it has completed its purchase of Solarcom, a Quebec company specializing in the manufacture of custom aluminum fenestration products. The Solarcom deal was first announced in April 2023.

With both the Ramp-Art and Solarcom purchases, the administrative structures and all the personnel will remain in place, Fenplast said.

Founded in 1989, Fenplast extrudes PVC profiles for its windows. The company supplies doors and windows for commercial and residential customers, and has a distribution network of over 80 independent specialized or owned dealers.