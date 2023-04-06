Quebec window and door supplier Fenplast makes two acquisitions

Fenplast, a Candiac, Que.-based manufacturer of doors and windows, has acquired, through its Altek subsidiary, ADG, a windows and doors maker headquartered in Terrebonne, Que.; and also a minority stake in Solarcom, a manufacturer of aluminum windows based in Beauceville, Que.

The financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

“We are delighted to expand our portfolio of all-aluminum products through our stake in Solarcom, as well as welcoming ADG windows and doors to the larger Fenplast family,” Fenplast president Jean Marchand said in an April 5 news release. “We are convinced that these acquisitions will allow us to better meet the needs of the industry and strengthen our position as a leader in the door and window sector in Quebec.”

Founded in 1989, Fenplast extrudes PVC profiles for its windows. The company supplies doors and windows for commercial and residential customers, and has a distribution network of over 80 independent specialized or owned dealers.