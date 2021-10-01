Quebec rotomolder Rotoplast invests $2.5 million to expand

Quebec-based rotational molder Rotoplast Inc. is investing $2.5 million to expand its headquarters plant in East Farnham, Quebec, by 40 per cent to meet what it calls “growing customer demand”.

The investment will add 16,000 square feet to the existing 40,000-square-foot plant. Beginning in 2022, the expansion will see production capacity increase by 30 per cent and create some 20 jobs.

The groundbreaking event for the expansion was attended by Isabelle Charest, MNA for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

“[We have] quadrupled sales since 2006 and demand is constantly increasing, so the decision to invest was a must for us to enable our continued growth,” Mathieu Arseneault, vice president, business development, research and development, said in a statement.

The expansion will enable the introduction of new technologies, including addition of a robotic cell to automate production, improve quality and efficiency, and reduce human intervention. Rotoplast officials say the company is also making the shift to Industry 4.0 technology, which aims to increase productivity, improve process control and reduce downtime.

“The common areas for plant employees will also be upgraded to increase comfort, encourage interactions and strengthen the staff’s sense of shared identity within the company,” Rotoplast said. “The plans include a new cafeteria, a new locker room, a common entrance for all employees, an outdoor patio and a lounge space.”

Founded in 1994, Rotoplast holds ISO 9001 certification and employs about 40 workers. The company molds kayaks and pedal boats plus a range of consumer and electrical products.