Quebec pipe maker Soleno expanding into the U.S.

The company plans to build a factory and office building in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Soleno Inc., a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.-based pipe and stormwater product molder, is planning to open a plant in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., which will be its first manufacturing site in the U.S.

According to Saratoga Springs officials, Soleno plans to construct a 45,480-square-foot factory and office building in the W.J. Grande Industrial Park during an initial phase of construction. A 25,000-square-foot expansion could be built in the future as demand grows.

Saratoga Springs is about 30 km north of Albany.

Family-owned Soleno was founded in 1977 by Germain and Roger Lazure. It currently has four business units, and makes products – primarily from HDPE – for commercial and industrial infrastructure, agriculture, natural resources and residential applications.

Advertisement

Among its most recent developments, Soleno purchased Huron Park, Ont.-based corrugated plastic pipe maker Bluewaterpipe in 2020; and in 2022, the company opened its Soleno Waste Plastic Recovery Plant, for recycling post-consumer plastic packaging into sustainable products.