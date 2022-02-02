Quebec molder Exo-s buys Plastiques Moore

Sherbrooke, Que.-based automotive parts and consumer goods molder Exo-s has acquired injection molder Plastiques Moore, which is headquartered in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, Que., for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction has been entirely financed by Desjardins Capital, which has been the majority shareholder of Exo-s since 2012.

Plastiques Moore employs more than 110 employees working in facilities of nearly 80,000 square feet. The firm is a supplier to the Public Health Agency of Canada, and is said to be the only plastic injection company in Quebec to have three ISO-8 cleanrooms dedicated to the manufacture of parts for the medical sector.

In a Feb. 2 news release, Exo-s officials said the deal will offer “significant growth opportunities in the medical, industrial, mining, military, and household appliance markets”, and will also allow it to expand its range of processes.

“The acquisition of Plastiques Moore is a strategic transaction that will allow Exo-s to increase its expertise and diversify its markets in North America,” said Exo-s president and CEO Emmanuel Duchesne.

“Exo-s is without a doubt the best possible partner because it is a Quebec company that cares about its employees and for whom social involvement within its community is important,” said Marie-Claude Guillemette, president of Plastiques Moore. “It will allow [us] to continue [our] accelerated growth by keeping the current team in Saint-Damien.”

Plastiques Moore was founded in 1991 by Marie-Claude Guillemette and Judith Moore. In addition to its facilities in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, it has a sales office in Windsor, Ont., and a manufacturing plant in Monterey, Mexico.

Exo-s has molding plants in Richmond, Que., Coldwater, Mich., Howe, Ind., and Querétaro, Mexico.