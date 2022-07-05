Quebec injection molding start-up Lacus Innovations gets government funding

Lacus Innovations, a Lachute, Que.-based injection molding start-up that specializes in the manufacture of spas and plastic parts for swimming pools and spas, has received a repayable contribution of $3 million in funding from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) agency.

In a July 5 news release, CED officials said the funding will allow the business to support the start-up of its plant and acquire and install automated manufacturing equipment.

The funds have been granted under CED’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

Lacus is owned by Trévi Investments Inc., and the majority of its production will be sold to the Trévi group. The project will create approximately 150 jobs over the next two years.

“Besides providing good jobs, the manufacturing industry is a significant contributor to economic growth in Quebec. It is an essential link in the regions’ development and is part of our economic recovery plan,” said Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED. “With the help of our government’s funding, Lacus Innovations will be able to purchase the automated equipment it needs to start up its production line. Its project not only contributes to the economic vitality of Lachute and the Laurentides region, it will also allow the entire country to benefit from its success and spinoffs.”