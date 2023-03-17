Quebec extruder Plastifab diversifies with Marchel acquisition

The purchase of South Carolina-based Marchel will expand Plastifab's manufacturing capabilities and give it a presence in the U.S.

In a move that expands its manufacturing portfolio and geographic reach in the U.S., Quebec-based extrusion firm Plastifab Industries Inc. is buying Marchel Industries Inc., an injection molder headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Marchel operates from a 36,000-square-foot facility that includes an onsite tool shop. In addition to injection molding, Marchel’s capabilities include precision machining, electrical discharge machining, plastic design, custom molding, reverse engineering, prototyping, parts assembly, testing, and dimensional analysis.

“The capabilities that Marchel exhibits allows us to follow our mission by strengthening our offering through Marchel’s injection molding capabilities, providing another layer of custom solutions to our valued customers,” Plastifab president and CEO Ryan Antoniadis said in a March 15 news release.

Advertisement

Marchel would continue to be led day-to-day by Matt Pitts, son of company founder Gene Pitts. “Plastifab brings to the table tremendous capabilities, giving Marchel the ability to scale alongside Plastifab,” Matt Pitts said. “We are enthusiastic to be joining forces with Plastifab and genuinely believe they are the ideal new partner for Marchel.”

Headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Que., Plastifab extrudes a wide range of products for industrial and commercial end-uses for customers throughout North America. Platifab is owned by private equity firm Regimen Equity Partners, in Vancouver, B.C.