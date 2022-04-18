Canadian Plastics

Quebec-based Profecta Labels bought by label company Fortis

Headquartered in St-Hubert, Profecta is a flexographic and digital manufacturer of labels and flexible packaging printing.

Quebec-based Profecta Labels Inc. has been acquired by Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a provider of high-impact printed packaging solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in St-Hubert, Profecta is a flexographic and digital manufacturer of labels and flexible packaging printing serving the industrial, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage end-markets in North America.

“We are excited to extend our footprint to Canada and partner with [Profecta owner] Pierre Roberge and his talented team to deliver additional solutions and capabilities to our customers,” Fortis president and CEO John Wynne, Jr. said in an April 15 news release. “Pierre and I share similar business philosophies and we look forward to working together to build upon Profecta’s success.”

Fortis is based in Virginia Beach, Va., and is owned by private equity firm Harvest Partners LP of New York. The company has 17 locations – including in Montreal – and more than 1,100 employees.

