PTi now distributing Helios slitters in North America

Sheet extrusion machinery maker Processing Technologies International LLC (PTi) is partnering with Italy-based Helios Slitting – Elio Cavagna S.R.L. to supply slitters, parts, service, and support to Canada and the U.S.

The agreement focuses on providing sales, support, and services for slitter and related components for plastic-sheet applications, PTi officials said, but it is likely to grow into additional support for the paper industry. “This unique synergy and local hub for vital processing components provides a mutually beneficial value-added provision in terms of timely product availability that would otherwise take several weeks to months to fulfill through overseas negotiations,” they said. “Furthermore, PTi Aftermarket, Customer Service and Process Technicians have been thoroughly trained on the product features, uses, and installation methods, which in turn can be relayed to onsite personnel via training or phone support.”

Headquartered and founded in Italy in 1976, Helios has been operating in the cutting sector, specializing in shear, razor and pressure cutting systems and offering smart solutions for edge-trim, central and multiple-cut modules, fast-man, and knife-position displays and operator interfaces. The areas of application are wide-ranging, mainly in flexible coil or sheet material.

According to PTi president Dana Hanson, having the ability to quickly provide slitters, parts, service, support and training on components that are integrated into plastic-sheet extrusion lines will allow us to better serve our mutual customer base and further enhance our Aftermarket product mix.

Commercial terms and conditions of the agreement were not released.

PTi was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Aurora, Ill.