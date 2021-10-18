Protech buys powder coating business of Calgary-based Lynx Thermoset

Montreal-based coatings, paints, and specialty materials maker Protech Group has purchased the thermoset powder coatings business of Lynx Thermoset Coating Ltd., based in Calgary.

In a news release, Protech officials said the deal was completed on Oct. 18. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“All manufacturing equipment will remain on site in Calgary and Lynx employees will join the Protech Group,” the news release said.

According to Protech, the Lynx facility will serve as a “local quick turnaround custom order facility” and a warehouse for stock colours from 10 other Protech production sites in North America.

The acquisition is Protech’s fourth since the beginning of 2020 – it has also picked up the thermoset powder coatings business of France-based ACG Industries; the liquid paints business of Excalibur Paints & Coatings Ltd., in Wichita Falls, Texas; and the industrial coatings business of Winslow Browning Inc., in Liberty, Indiana.