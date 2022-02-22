ProAmpac continues expansion into Canada with Belle-Pak Packaging acquisition
Markham, Ont.-based Bell-Pack makes poly mailers for e-commerce and logistics services, packing list envelopes, and custom medical and clinical bags.
Flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac is continuing to expand its presence in Canada by acquiring Belle-Pak Packaging, a Markham, Ont.-based manufacturer of flexible packaging products.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Belle-Pak’s products include poly mailers for e-commerce and logistics services, packing list envelopes, and custom medical and clinical bags.
“This acquisition allows [us] to serve a broader base of category-leading customers across North America with high-quality and innovative flexible packaging solutions,” ProAmpac officials said in a Feb. 22 news release.
The Belle-Pak deal follows ProAmpac’s December 2020 acquisitions of Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd. and Dyne-A-Pak.
Belle-Pak was founded in 1991, and has over 200 employees in a 180,000-square-foot facility and distribution network across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Customers include financial institutions, armored car companies, retailers, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and hotels. Brands using Belle-Pak packaging include Canada Post, Federal Express, United States Postal Service, 3M, United Parcel Service and Purolator, the news release said.
ProAmpac is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Print this page
Leave a Reply