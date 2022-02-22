ProAmpac continues expansion into Canada with Belle-Pak Packaging acquisition

Flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac is continuing to expand its presence in Canada by acquiring Belle-Pak Packaging, a Markham, Ont.-based manufacturer of flexible packaging products.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Belle-Pak’s products include poly mailers for e-commerce and logistics services, packing list envelopes, and custom medical and clinical bags.

“This acquisition allows [us] to serve a broader base of category-leading customers across North America with high-quality and innovative flexible packaging solutions,” ProAmpac officials said in a Feb. 22 news release.

The Belle-Pak deal follows ProAmpac’s December 2020 acquisitions of Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd. and Dyne-A-Pak.

Belle-Pak was founded in 1991, and has over 200 employees in a 180,000-square-foot facility and distribution network across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Customers include financial institutions, armored car companies, retailers, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and hotels. Brands using Belle-Pak packaging include Canada Post, Federal Express, United States Postal Service, 3M, United Parcel Service and Purolator, the news release said.

ProAmpac is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.