ProAmpac acquires Canadian packaging suppliers Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack, and Dyne-A-Pak

Canada-based packaging suppliers Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd., and Dyne-A-Pak have been acquired by U.S.-based flexible packaging provider ProAmpac for an undisclosed amount.

All three brands are part of the Rosenbloom Groupe of companies, a third-generation, privately owned family business based out of Saint-Laurent, Que. Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack, and Dyne-A-Pak are suppliers to North American retailers, grocery chains and quick service restaurants (QSR), as well as wholesale distribution companies, specializing in the manufacturing of plastic and paper bags and can liners, and foam packaging trays.

Rosenbloom Groupe Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Hymopack is headquartered in Toronto, and Dyne-A-Pak is based out of Laval, Que.

Rosenbloom Groupe’s brands will continue in Canada and will maintain operations at their current manufacturing facilities.

“All of us at ProAmpac have deep respect for the legacy and long history of excellence of the Rosenbloom group of companies,” Greg Tucker, CEO of Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac, said in a Dec. 1 statement. “We are pleased to add this strong business to our platforms, which enhances our presence in Canada and allows us to broaden our product offering in the United States. With the Rosenbloom, Dyne-A-Pak and Hymopack brands as part of the ProAmpac family, we will deliver even greater value and services to our customers.”

“The ProAmpac team has demonstrated an appreciation for our history and I look forward to working collaboratively with Greg as we seamlessly bring our organizations together,” added Richard Rosenbloom of Rosenbloom Groupe. “Our capabilities are highly complementary with ProAmpac’s operations, and I am confident this combination will deliver compelling value to our customers and exciting opportunities for our team.”

ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. With the addition of the Rosenbloom Groupe, ProAmpac has 35 sites globally, with nearly 4,600 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac manufactures flexible packaging for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets.