Printex Transparent Packaging introduces clear boxes with 100 per cent post-consumer recycled PET

Printex Transparent Packaging (PTP), which has manufacturing plants in Montreal and New York, has unveiled new clear 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic folding cartons that are sourced and manufactured in North America.

Called Eco-PET 100, company officials say the new product is a sustainable, clear replacement for virgin PET.

“Up until now, North American PET sheet and film producers have only offered up to 25 per cent and 50 per cent post-consumer recycled content plastic for box grade packaging,” they said in an Oct. 26 news release. “Previously, it was difficult to produce a clear and un-tinted PET in 100 per cent PCR.”

“New improvements in processing allow for a clear, untinted PET that’s sourced and made here in North America,” PTP said. “Producing the 100 per cent PCR PET here in North America uses and cleans up our own recycled plastic.”

Previously, PTP said, the clarity and quality required for box grade material was not commercially available in 100 per cent PCR, and to achieve that was very expensive. “The deterrents to its viability were both price and aesthetics,” they said. “After significant product development and testing, the quality difference to virgin material is virtually non-existent to the naked eye.”

PTP also says the economics of producing this material and bringing it to market at a price point that’s more in line with many companies packaging budgets required the company to purchase this material in substantial volume from an unnamed rigid plastic film supplier. “[We] can leverage the buying power of our two manufacturing plants dedicated to clear PET packaging to justify the high volume runs,” the company said. “Our total PCR offering will now consist of three products: Eco-PET 100, Eco-PET 50 and Eco-PET 25.”

In addition to its plants in Montreal and New York, PTP also operates a sales and design centre in Burlington, Ont.