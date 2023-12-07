PPE supplier Medicom Group building new Ontario plant

Quebec-based personal protective equipment (PPE) maker Medicom Group Inc. is constructing a new facility in London, Ont., to supply the province with medical-grade nitrile rubber gloves.

In a news release, Medicom officials said the $165-million, 140,000 square foot plant will employ 135 people, with the province and federal government planning to contribute a total of $72 million to help with construction costs.

Medical grade nitrile gloves manufactured to Health Canada standards have become widely adopted as the standard glove across multiple commercial segments including the dental, industrial, medical, research and retail sectors, the release said.

“Medicom was founded 35 years ago to meet a need for medical gloves at the height of the HIV crisis,” said Medicom CEO Guillaume Laverdure. “Today, we’re taking a major step towards producing our own gloves, right here in Canada.”

The new facility is slated to be up and running sometime in 2026.