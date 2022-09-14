Polytarp Products invests in wide blown film line

The three-layer coextrusion line from Bandera U.S. will increase the Toronto-based company's portfolio of wide films for the agriculture and construction markets.

Toronto-based polyethylene film maker Polytarp Products has placed an order with Bandera U.S. for a 3m wide, three-layer coextrusion line to increase its portfolio of wide films for the agriculture and construction markets.

According to Polytarp officials, the wider films will also allow the company to produce larger and more durable lay flat combo liners used for leak-proof applications, most notably in the food industry. In addition, Polytarp will have more flexibility as the new line will allow significantly wider sheeting and gusseted film.

Installation and start-up of the new line is scheduled in the first quarter of 2023.

Polytarp was founded in 1957, and produces single and multi-layer sheeting, tubing and bags for more than 1,000 customers throughout North America.