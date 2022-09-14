Canadian Plastics

Polytarp Products invests in wide blown film line

Canadian Plastics   

Canadian Plastics Packaging Plastics Processes

The three-layer coextrusion line from Bandera U.S. will increase the Toronto-based company's portfolio of wide films for the agriculture and construction markets.

Photo Credit: Polytarp Products

Toronto-based polyethylene film maker Polytarp Products has placed an order with Bandera U.S. for a 3m wide, three-layer coextrusion line to increase its portfolio of wide films for the agriculture and construction markets.

According to Polytarp officials, the wider films will also allow the company to produce larger and more durable lay flat combo liners used for leak-proof applications, most notably in the food industry. In addition, Polytarp will have more flexibility as the new line will allow significantly wider sheeting and gusseted film.

Installation and start-up of the new line is scheduled in the first quarter of 2023.

Polytarp was founded in 1957, and produces single and multi-layer sheeting, tubing and bags for more than 1,000 customers throughout North America.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Pregis invests $6 million for third blown film line in Michigan plant
Nova Chemicals commissions new Brampton Engineering nine-layer blown film co-extrusion line
Nelmar Security Packaging adds first blown film line
Brampton Engineering ships 11-layer blown film line