PolySource now distributing Ascend nylon materials in North America

Nylon 6/6 maker Ascend Performance Materials has appointed PolySource LLC as a North American distributor for its full portfolio of engineered nylon materials.

Overland Park, Kan.-based PolySource now offers Ascend’s Vydyne, Starflam, HiDura, and ReDefyne nylon materials, which are designed for use in automotive, electrical and electronic, healthcare and consumer and industrial applications.

“Like us, PolySource is focused on delivering value to their customers by offering both materials and technical expertise,” said Kathy Marker, Ascend’s senior sales director for the Americas. “We are excited to be working with the PolySource team to bring our portfolio of solutions to meet their customers’ technical challenges.”

Houston-based Ascend is said to be the world’s largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6/6, and has recently broadened its portfolio with long-chain nylon, mechanically recycled nylon 6 and 6/6, and flame-retardant nylons.

“We find tremendous value in the strategic fit between Ascend and PolySource,” said Damien Couch, chief development officer at PolySource. “We believe the combination of Ascend’s world-class product portfolio, as well as our mutual strong support teams and cultural alignment, will be a great match. PolySource believes this collaboration and partnership complements our application development focus with a consultative approach to the customer.”