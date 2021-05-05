Polykar named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Polykar has been selected as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Canada.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies,” said Amir Karim, Polykar’s president and CEO. “This award was made possible due to the efforts of everyone in the company.”

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Que., Polykar specializes in manufacturing environmentally-friendly industrial garbage bags, compostable bags for organic waste collection, food packaging, and recycling polyethylene.

The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. They demonstrate leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financial performance.

Advertisment

“The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another – including this year’s Best Managed winners,” said Kari Lockhart, a partner with Deloitte Private and co-leader of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn’t go unnoticed.”

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

Polykar and the other 36 2021 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala on May 7, 2021. For a complete list of the Best Managed winners for 2021, click on this link.