Polykar launches new mobile app for flexible packagers

Montreal-based flexible packaging supplier Polykar Inc. has launched a new free app for iPhone and iPad (iOS) devices that centralizes all industry calculators that are used daily in one location.

Called PolyApp, the app is developed for production planners, extrusion operators or sales reps working for a converter or distributor, and allows users to prepare orders and do dimensional calculations for the specific product (rolls or boxed) being designed, manufactured, quoted or purchased. Calculations are all done quickly, Polykar officials said – within a matter of seconds after entering specifications.

“As an innovative company, we saw the opportunity to provide a unique platform for those in the flexible packaging industry,” said Amir Karim, president and CEO of Polykar. “PolyApp offers the convenience of having all calculation tools packaged in one place. We hope this app will be appreciated and used by many in our industry.”

The app, which Polykar says has been tested by industry experts, features seven easy-to-use tools including: liner dimension, weight/1000, film thickness, order planning, yield, roll OD & footage, and blow up ratio. The tools replace the constant use of spreadsheets and website calculators guaranteeing its users greater productivity and accuracy.

PolyApp can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store by searching for “PolyApp” or by clicking here. The app is available in English and will be available in French at a later date.