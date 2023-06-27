Polykar earns new BRCGS audit score

The Quebec-based flexible packager received the rating with no non-conformances raised during an on-site audit.

Saint-Laurent, Que.-based flexible packaging maker Polykar Inc. has successfully retained its Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS) accreditation for packaging materials Issue 6.

Polykar received the rating with no non-conformances raised during the on-site audit. This certification puts Polykar in a group of manufacturing facilities across Canada that have achieved a similar level of excellence. BRCGS is recognized by Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and assures the food safety, quality, legality, and authenticity of the products manufactured in assigned sites.

In order to achieve the AA rating, a series of global standards for packaging materials set up by the BRCGS governing body must be adhered to and witnessed by an on-site auditor during the site visit. These include all levels of operation including product safety and quality management, product and process control, site standards, personnel hygiene, and dedicated commitment from senior management.

“Polykar’s accreditation underscores our commitment to meeting the highest quality and safety standards every day,” president and CEO Amir Karim said. “This will also help us in our quest to respond to the growing demand of the food packaging industry for environmentally sustainable products.”

Advertisement

Founded in 1987, Polykar specializes in producing polyethylene film for converters, garbage bags, certified compostable bags, food, and industrial packaging.