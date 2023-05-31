Polyethylene film maker Imaflex appoints new president, CEO

The Montreal-based company has named plastics industry veteran Roger Tambay to the role.

Montreal-based polyethylene film maker Imaflex Inc. has appointed plastics industry veteran Roger Tambay as its new president and CEO.

Tambay replaces outgoing president and CEO Joe Abbandonato, who will remain with the company as executive chairman of Imaflex.

In a May 30 news release, Imaflex officials said that Tambay has over 30 years of global experience in the polymer and plastics industries with multinational, mid-market and early-stage companies. “He is a subject matter expert in biopolymers and materials circularity,” the release said.

Tambay was previously the founder and president of compostable plastic developer BioShur Inc., co-founder and co-president of FilmOrganic, and vice president and general manager at Balcan Plastics. He also held several positions at Eastman Chemical in Canada and the U.S.

Imaflex was founded in 1994 and develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry, primarily polyethylene film and bags. The company has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the U.S.