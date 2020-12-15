PMI now distributing Lube USA lubrication systems in Canada

Machinery supplier Plastics Machinery Inc. (PMI), headquartered in Newmarket, Ont., is the new distributor for Lube USA Inc. oil and grease lubrication systems in Canada.

Founded in 1987, Lube USA is located in Greenville, S.C., and is the North American subsidiary of Lube Corp., headquartered in Tokyo. The company’s product line is designed for the injection molding, machine tool, packaging, metal stamping, food processing, wood working, and automotive industries.

Founded in 1974, PMI is owned and operated by Glen and Todd Billinger. The company is also the Canadian representative for LS Mtron injection molding machines, Dynamic Conveyor Corp. conveying equipment, Abiman Engineering USA/Yudo Group automation, and Nanoplas Inc. mold maintenance products.