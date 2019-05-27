Plastics industry golf tournaments coming up

May 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

It’s that time of year again: Golf season is upon us, and few enjoy a round more than plastics industry professionals.

Which is why virtually all of the industry associations hold annual golf tournaments every spring. Rain or shine, they’re opportunities for fun and networking – great ways, in short, to connect with fellow industry members. Here’s some events and dates you’ll want to keep in mind.

SPE Ontario Golf Tournament: May 31, Piper’s Heath Golf Course, Milton, Ont. Visit this link for more.

CTMA Golf Tournament: June 4, Pine Knot Golf & Country Club, Dorchester, Ont. Visit this link for more.

PAC Central Region Golf Tournament: June 11, Cardinal Golf Club, King City, Ont. Visit this link for more.

CPIA Annual Golf Tournament: June 19, Royal Woodbine Golf Club, Toronto. Visit this link for more.

PAC Pacific Region Golf Tournament: June 19, Redwoods Golf Course, Langley, B.C. Visit this link for more.

SPE Quebec Golf Tournament: June 20, Club de golf Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. Visit this link for more.