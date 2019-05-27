Canadian Plastics
Plastics industry golf tournaments coming up

For fun and networking, here are some upcoming Canadian golf outings you're invited to play.

May 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

It’s that time of year again: Golf season is upon us, and few enjoy a round more than plastics industry professionals.

Which is why virtually all of the industry associations hold annual golf tournaments every spring. Rain or shine, they’re opportunities for fun and networking – great ways, in short, to connect with fellow industry members. Here’s some events and dates you’ll want to keep in mind.

SPE Ontario Golf Tournament: May 31, Piper’s Heath Golf Course, Milton, Ont. Visit this link for more.

CTMA Golf Tournament: June 4, Pine Knot Golf & Country Club, Dorchester, Ont. Visit this link for more.

PAC Central Region Golf Tournament: June 11, Cardinal Golf Club, King City, Ont. Visit this link for more.

CPIA Annual Golf Tournament: June 19, Royal Woodbine Golf Club, Toronto. Visit this link for more.

PAC Pacific Region Golf Tournament: June 19, Redwoods Golf Course, Langley, B.C. Visit this link for more.

SPE Quebec Golf Tournament: June 20, Club de golf Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. Visit this link for more.

