Plastic water bottles to be banned from Montreal city buildings

May 30, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic water bottles will soon no longer be sold at City of Montreal events or in municipal buildings, such as arenas and libraries.

As reported by CBC News, the city council voted unanimously on May 30 to ban 500-millilitre bottles following a motion tabled by the opposition party, Ensemble Montréal.

While concessions would be made, such as stockpiling bottled water in case of an emergency, the ban will prevent bottled water from being sold and their use restricted in city-run buildings.

Further details will be finalized during public consultations to be held by the water and environment committee.

As part of the motion, the city council also committed to drawing up a more comprehensive policy to reduce the use of plastic in Montreal.

Montreal’s decision comes on the heels of Vancouver city council voting to ban plastic straws, foam take-out containers and cups across the city by June 1, 2019.