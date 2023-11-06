Plast-Ex trade show starts on Nov. 7

The show is part of the three-day Advanced Design and Manufacturing Expo Toronto, held at the Toronto Congress Centre.

The Advanced Design and Manufacturing Expo Toronto (ADM Toronto) trade show, which includes the co-located Plast-Ex show, kicks off on Nov. 7 and runs until Nov. 9.

In addition to Plast-Ex, the biennial three-day expo, which alternates with Advanced Design and Manufacturing Montréal (ADM Montréal), comprises four other manufacturing areas — Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Pack Ex, and Powder & Bulk Solids. The 2023 expo floor will welcome more than 300 exhibitors.

The show also features its first-ever Electronic Vehicle (EV) Pavilion, featuring a dozen companies on the expo floor developing solutions in the advanced battery and EV industries. Exhibitors at the EV Pavilion will include ABB Canada, Crosslink Technology, Ellsworth Adhesives, Kuka Robotics Canada Ltd., Marktech, SEW‑EuroDrive Canada, and TR Electronic. ADM Toronto guests will have access to a full EV Battery conference at the expo hall Tech Theater with session topics including EV battery manufacturing, battery design innovation, and EV infrastructure. The conference sessions are free to attend for all expo attendees.

Advertisement

ADM Toronto will be held at the Toronto Congress Centre.