Plast-Ex trade show moved from May to November
The rescheduling of the Toronto show allows additional space planning and safety protocols, plus new features, education formats, and networking opportunities.
The Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Expo Toronto trade show – including Plast-Ex, Ontario’s only dedicated plastics show – has been rescheduled from May 2021 to Nov. 9-11, 2021 at the Toronto Congress Centre.
In a statement, show organizer Informa Markets said the move to November “allows additional space planning and safety protocols, plus new features, education formats, and networking opportunities.”
In addition to Plast-Ex, ADM Toronto features Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), PackEx, and Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) on one show floor.
At present, the dates and hours of the show are:
Tuesday – Wednesday, Nov. 9 – 10, 2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Informa Markets will be regularly updating its FAQ page with information on how it plans to offer what it calls “a productive and safe in-person event.”
