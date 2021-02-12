Plast-Ex trade show moved from May to November

The Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Expo Toronto trade show – including Plast-Ex, Ontario’s only dedicated plastics show – has been rescheduled from May 2021 to Nov. 9-11, 2021 at the Toronto Congress Centre.

In a statement, show organizer Informa Markets said the move to November “allows additional space planning and safety protocols, plus new features, education formats, and networking opportunities.”

In addition to Plast-Ex, ADM Toronto features Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), PackEx, and Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) on one show floor.

At present, the dates and hours of the show are:

Tuesday – Wednesday, Nov. 9 – 10, 2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Informa Markets will be regularly updating its FAQ page with information on how it plans to offer what it calls “a productive and safe in-person event.”