PlasCred Circular Innovations announces investor relations partnership with Adelaide Capital

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc., a Calgary-based company in the plastic waste management sector, has partnered with Adelaide Capital, an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.

In a Nov. 10 news release, PlasCred officials said that Adelaide “will work closely” with PlasCred to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences, and assisting with investor communication.

In exchange for Adelaide’s services, PlasCred will pay a monthly fee of $10,000, the release said.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Adelaide Capital, as they will offer us a robust investor relations platform and assist us in enhancing our communication with both existing and potential shareholders as we embark on the next phase of our expansion,” said PlasCred CEO Troy Lupul.

The arrangement comes on the heels of the successful commissioning of PlasCred’s Primus pilot plant in Calgary, which has been engineered for beta testing of PlasCred’s upcycling process, which converts up to 80 per cent of dirty, mixed waste plastic into liquid for reuse.

PlasCred upcycles plastic waste through a patent-pending, three-step pyrolysis process: first, the plastic waste is heated, transforming it into a liquid state; second, the liquid then undergoes thermal degradation, producing a vapour; and third, the vapour interacts with specially selected catalysts, turning plastic waste into a zero-sulphur green condensate.