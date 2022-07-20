Pipe extruder Uponor names new North American president

The company has appointed Andres Caballero president of its building solutions – North America division and a member of the executive committee.

Pipe extruder Uponor Corp. has named Andres Caballero president of its building solutions – North America division and a member of the executive committee.

Caballero will be based out of the company’s North American headquarters in Apple Valley, Minn.

Current interim president of building solutions – North America, John Reutter, will be returning to his duties as vice president of finance.

In a July 20 news release, Uponor officials said that Caballero has leadership experience that includes more than a decade at Honeywell International Inc. Prior to joining Honeywell, he led the Americas business for the Topcon-Danfoss joint venture and led the Latin America business for the Danfoss Mobile Electronics division. More recently, he has founded and run three businesses active in management consulting, AI technology, and music.

Advertisement

Uponor supplies cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) pipe for residential building markets.

Uponor’s Canadian headquarters are located in Mississauga, Ont., with satellite offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Québec, and Atlantic Canada as well as two Canadian distribution centres. The Uponor group of companies employs about 4,400 workers in 26 countries in Europe and North America. Its parent company, Uponor Oyj of Vantaa, Finland, has global sales of almost US$1.3 billion