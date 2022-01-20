Pipe extruder Aliaxis acquires fittings maker Harco

In a move that has ramifications for the Canadian market, Brussels-based piping systems maker Aliaxis SA is acquiring Harco, a Lynchburg, Va.-based producer of gasketed fittings.

The financial terms of the deal have not been announced.

Harco will become part of Ipex Group, an Aliaxis brand and company that has corporate headquarters in Oakville, Ontario. Ipex also has manufacturing facilities and distribution centres across North America and a U.S. headquarters, Ipex USA LLC, in Pineville, N.C.

Ipex makes a range of thermoplastic piping systems for the North American market.

Harco’s annual revenues were roughly US$75 million in 2021, Aliaxis officials said in a Jan. 19 news release.

“Harco is a well-established brand in municipal, irrigation and agriculture end-markets,” Aliaxis CEO Eric Olsen said. “With this acquisition, we will continue to strengthen our presence in the U.S.”