People Progress: Some of the latest appointments

March 4, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC, headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn., has named Andrew Alaya as vice president, aftermarket sales.

Andrew Alaya

 

Westlake, Ohio-based precision dispensing equipment maker Nordson Corp. has appointed Jesus Crespo as vice president leading its polymer processing systems division.

Jesus Crespo

 

Glycon Corp., a Tecumseh, Mich.-based manufacturer of feedscrews and other melt stream solutions, has named Jonathon Kuhman as president and chief operating officer.

Jonathon Kuhman

 

Overland Park, Kan.-based UEI Group, which owns hot stamping and embossing equipment makers Universal Engraving and Infinity Foils Inc., has appointed Greg Louder as sales representative for Ontario and Quebec.

Greg Louder

 

Industrial technologies supplier Barnes Group Inc., headquartered in Bristol, Conn., has named Jessica Poliner as president of Barnes Molding Solutions, which includes Synventive, Thermoplay, männer, FOBOHA, Priamus, and Gammaflux.

Jessica Poliner

 

Extruder maker US Extruders Inc., headquartered in Westerly, R.I., has named Nick Sharkey as sales manager for Canada and the Northeast U.S.

Nick Sharkey

 

York, Pa.-based robotic automation maker JLS Automation has appointed Paul Swietlinski as national sales manager for Canada.

Paul Swietlinski

 

 

