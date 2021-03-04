People Progress: Some of the latest appointments

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC, headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn., has named Andrew Alaya as vice president, aftermarket sales.

Westlake, Ohio-based precision dispensing equipment maker Nordson Corp. has appointed Jesus Crespo as vice president leading its polymer processing systems division.

Glycon Corp., a Tecumseh, Mich.-based manufacturer of feedscrews and other melt stream solutions, has named Jonathon Kuhman as president and chief operating officer.

Overland Park, Kan.-based UEI Group, which owns hot stamping and embossing equipment makers Universal Engraving and Infinity Foils Inc., has appointed Greg Louder as sales representative for Ontario and Quebec.

Industrial technologies supplier Barnes Group Inc., headquartered in Bristol, Conn., has named Jessica Poliner as president of Barnes Molding Solutions, which includes Synventive, Thermoplay, männer, FOBOHA, Priamus, and Gammaflux.

Extruder maker US Extruders Inc., headquartered in Westerly, R.I., has named Nick Sharkey as sales manager for Canada and the Northeast U.S.

York, Pa.-based robotic automation maker JLS Automation has appointed Paul Swietlinski as national sales manager for Canada.