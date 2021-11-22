People Progress

Canadian Plastics

November 22, 2021   Canadian Plastics


King of Prussia, Pa.-based specialty material supplier Arkema Inc. has named Anthony O’Donovan as CEO and president.

Anthony O’Donovan

Thermoforming equipment maker Brown Machine Group has named Deane Nash as the new general manager of GN Thermoforming Equipment, based in Chester, N.S.

Deane Nash

Specialty materials distributor Chemspec Canada Inc., headquartered in Ottawa, Ont., has named David Jackson as managing director.

David Jackson

Cranberry Township, Pa.-based auxiliary equipment maker Conair Group has named Jason Ganim as president.

Jason Ganim

Industrial control and automation manufacturer Festo has named Jean-Francois Paquette as sales director for Canada. Paquette is based out of Montreal.

Jean-Francois Paquette

Thermoformed plastics packaging supplier Lacerta Group Inc., of Mansfield, Mass., has named Peter Lennox as CEO.

Peter Lennox

Branchburg, N.J.-based Leistritz Extrusion has named Steve Post as product manager for life science and specialty film applications.

Steve Post

Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Polykar Inc. has appointed Harinder Tamber as director of sales for flexible packaging.

Harinder Tamber

