People Progress

King of Prussia, Pa.-based specialty material supplier Arkema Inc. has named Anthony O’Donovan as CEO and president.

Thermoforming equipment maker Brown Machine Group has named Deane Nash as the new general manager of GN Thermoforming Equipment, based in Chester, N.S.

Specialty materials distributor Chemspec Canada Inc., headquartered in Ottawa, Ont., has named David Jackson as managing director.

Cranberry Township, Pa.-based auxiliary equipment maker Conair Group has named Jason Ganim as president.

Advertisement

Industrial control and automation manufacturer Festo has named Jean-Francois Paquette as sales director for Canada. Paquette is based out of Montreal.

Thermoformed plastics packaging supplier Lacerta Group Inc., of Mansfield, Mass., has named Peter Lennox as CEO.

Branchburg, N.J.-based Leistritz Extrusion has named Steve Post as product manager for life science and specialty film applications.

Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Polykar Inc. has appointed Harinder Tamber as director of sales for flexible packaging.