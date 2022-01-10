Packaging supplier Polykar names Sandra Hudon as vice president of sales and business development

Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Polykar Inc. has appointed Sandra Hudon as vice president of sales and business development.

In a Jan. 10 news release, Polykar officials said that Hudon will focus on business development nationally as well as into the U.S., as the company gears up for additional capacity with the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Edmonton in 2022.

Prior to joining Polykar, Hudar was a 28-year veteran of at Cascades Inc. “In her most recent position as vice president of sales, North America for Cascades PRO, she successfully led her team of sales professionals in Canada and in the United States and was instrumental in elevating the Tissue Group to new heights,” the news release said. “[She] has extensive sales background with national accounts and distributors combined with her expertise in business development in the janitorial and sanitation, food service and packaging markets.”

Founded in 1987, Polykar is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Que. The firm was named as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2021.