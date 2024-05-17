Packaging supplier Cascades names new president and CEO

Canada-based packaging supplier Cascades Inc. has a new president and CEO.

The company, which is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Que., has named Hugues Simon to the role effective July 1, following the retirement of outgoing head Mario Plourde.

After more than 11 years at the helm of the company, Plourde will support the new president and CEO during a transition period lasting until December 2024, after which he will act as a special advisor.

A graduate in administration from the Université de Sherbrooke, Simon has over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, including as president of the Wood Products business at Resolute Forest Products. Previously, Simon was president of BarretteWood Inc., where he worked from 2012 to 2020.

Cascades was founded in 1964, and has approximately 10,000 workers across a network close to 70 facilities in North America.