Packaging product supplier Selig buys France-based MGJ

In its second acquisition of the past year, packaging provider Selig Group, which has operations in Aurora, Ont., is acquiring Manufacture Générale de Joints (MGJ), a France-based manufacturer of foam liners with operations in Drummondville, Que.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Dec. 1 news release, Chicago-based Selig said the deal provides it with “highly complementary adjacent capabilities” to serve its customers more broadly on a global basis and “will accelerate the combined development of environmentally sustainable products.”

“MGJ’s team, products, markets and capabilities are extremely complementary to Selig and represent a significant growth opportunity for the combined organization,” Selig CEO Steve Cassidy said in the statement. “Our cultures are well-aligned.”

In addition to its plant in Drummondville, MGJ has manufacturing sites in Chazay-d’Azergues, France and Kunming, China.

As part of the acquisition, MGJ will adopt the Selig Group name, but the business will continue to operate from its primary facility in France.

“This is a highly strategic combination, enabling us to provide a more comprehensive solutions offering for customers globally,” said Stéphane Triquet, who becomes a vice president at Selig’s European business. “Selig is an ideal long-term home for MGJ’s employees and owner to support our operation in its next phase of growth.”

Selig makes container sealing and venting products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, healthcare, personal care and industrial applications; and also manufactures a range of technical laminates and flexible packaging products in Europe for these applications.

In January 2021, Selig acquired Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Performance Systematix, which also makes container and packaging venting products.