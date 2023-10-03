Packaging maker Omnia opens new plant in Ontario

The site in Guelph will manufacture both recyclable plastic and paper trays for the food packaging market.

Omnia Packaging Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of Italian company Gruppo Sunino, has opened a new production facility in Guelph, Ont.

Omnia received $3.7 million in funding from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario to help pay for new equipment at the site to manufacture both recyclable plastic and paper trays for the food packaging market. Omnia’s plastics division provides plastic tubs for dairy, confectionery producers, and co-packers. The tubs feature lightweight walls, are all top-sealable, and are made from mono-material polypropylene (PP), which is said to be the most recyclable polymer in the industry.

Part of Omnia’s expansion plans include hiring ten employees by next March.

“We are committed to leading the way in innovative, sustainable food packaging with a commitment to producing exclusively recyclable plastic and paper food packaging, helping to increase recycling rates across Canada by 2025,” Omnia CEO Paolo Sunino said in a statement.

Gruppo Sunino is a family-owned business that has more than a half century of experience in injection molding products for the food, sports, toy, and promotional markets.