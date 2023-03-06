Record-breaking space draw for NPE2024

Show organizers said that 1,024,462 square feet of space was sold at this year’s in-person draw.

A record of over one-million square feet of exhibit space was sold between Feb. 27 to March 3 at the space draw for NPE2024.

Show organizers announced that 1,024,462 square feet of space was sold at this year’s in-person draw – a record high, they said, compared with 982,000 square feet sold in 2018.

More than 1,100 exhibitors selected space across 1,259 booths for the 2024 event, which is scheduled to take place May 6-10, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The previous edition of NPE, scheduled for 2021, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to see this level of commitment 14-months ahead of the show opening,” said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of Plastics Industry Association, which produces the show. “The swift pace of floor space selections is a testament to NPE’s significance as the largest plastics products, materials and manufacturing show in the Americas. NPE2024 will represent the full plastics ecosystem and supply chain – and servicing key markets like automotive, consumer, recycling, packaging, medical and building and construction. It’s an incredibly positive indication for NPE2024 and for the plastics industry as a whole.”

The five-day NPE is held every three years.

The NPE2024 floor plan will be locked down for the next two weeks for an internal audit.

Potential exhibitors can apply to exhibit at this link.