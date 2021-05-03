Our Women in Manufacturing website is now live

A new website has been launched that recognizes the achievements of women in Canada’s manufacturing sector.

Women in Manufacturing, found at WomenInCanadianManufacturing.com, is an online hub featuring original interviews, contributed content, videos, and a podcast series about women across Canada working in manufacturing, brought to you by Annex Business Media publications Manufacturing AUTOMATION, Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, MRO, Canadian Packaging, Canadian Plastics, Design Engineering, EP&T, IPPT, PrintAction, Frasers, and Process West.

News stories and feature articles explore the work of women in manufacturing, the importance of diverse workplaces, and on ways to make the sector more attractive to women, who currently comprise 29 per cent of the workforce.

The site, sponsored by Salesforce, also contains archival editorial content relating to women in the manufacturing sector from all 12 brands.

New content to the website will be added regularly throughout the year.