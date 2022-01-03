Ontario’s minimum wage increase is now in effect

The minimum wage in Ontario has now been raised to $15.00 per hour.

As of Jan. 1, the following wages are in place in Ontario:

General minimum wage workers are now earning $15.00 per hour, a raise from $14.35.

Liquor servers have received a pay raise from $12.55 to $15.00 per hour.

Students under the age of 18 who work 28 hours a week or less when school is in session or work during a school break or summer holidays, had their pay raised from $13.50 to $14.10 per hour.

Homeworkers (those who do paid work out of their own homes for employers) had their pay raised from $15.80 to $16.50 per hour.

Hunting, fishing and wilderness guides had their pay raised from $71.75 to $75.00 when working less than five consecutive hours in a day, and $143.55 to $150.05 when working five or more hours in a day.

“For too long, workers have been falling behind and wages have not kept up with the cost of living, which is why we are raising the minimum wage to support those who have helped keep our economy moving throughout the pandemic,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Working for workers is just one part of our plan to Build Ontario and lay the foundation for jobs, prosperity and growth.”