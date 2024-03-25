Ontario’s EcoPoly Properties investing over $32 million in manufacturing

The investment will enhance the company’s existing facility in Orillia and create 85 new jobs for local workers.

EcoPoly Properties Inc., a producer and supplier of plastic products, including films and bags for flexible packaging, is investing $32 million to enhance its facility in Orillia, Ont., and create 85 new jobs.

In support of EcoPoly’s investment, Ontario is providing more than $3.5 million in funding through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF) of the Regional Development Program.

As a plastics laboratory and manufacturing facility, EcoPoly produces biodegradable plastic products that service a wide range of industries. The company’s investment will be used to acquire new equipment and automation that will increase their current production capacity and competitiveness in the North American market.

“We are proud to be a Canadian company that has been innovating and growing since our founding in 1991,” said EcoPoly’s chief technology officer Bryon Wolff. “Starting from scratch in a small town in Ontario and becoming competitive globally is a truly amazing accomplishment and a testament to our people. The support we have received from the SWODF has been instrumental in the implementation of the next phase of our growth.”

EcoPoly manufactures agricultural plastics, can liners, food packaging, and industrial packaging.