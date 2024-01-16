Ontario toolmaker Laval partners with National Composite

The collaboration aims to boost the firms' sheet molding compound and bulk molding compound toolmaking and production capabilities.

Tecumseh, Ont.-based moldmaker Laval Tool & Mould Ltd. is partnering with custom molder National Composites LLC to grow the two firms’ capabilities in sheet molding compound (SMC) and bulk molding compound (BMC) toolmaking and production.

Under the terms of the partnership, Laval will focus on the SMC/BMC compression molds and the compression molding process, and National Composites – which is headquartered in Troy, Mich. – will enhance the end product with value-added services such as advanced Class A painting and final assembly.

The arrangement will also enhance National Composites’ steel and aluminum tooling capabilities, company officials said in a statement.

Laval was founded by Larry Azzopardi in 1975 and, as of 2009, is now operated by his son, Jonathan. The company designs and builds compression molds for military, government, and other commercial sectors.

“This collaboration with National Composites showcases Laval’s innovative prowess in tooling and their recently expanded compression molding capabilities,” the statement said. “It also leverages National Composites’ extensive expertise in [fibre reinforced polymer] FRP molding methods, metal and composite product design, and full assembly solutions.”

National Composites operates over 600,000-square-feet of production space across six plants in three U.S. states.